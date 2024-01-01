Cristiano Ronaldo facing $50,000 'botox bill'

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a huge cosmetic treatment bill after being sued by a doctor for allegedly failing to pay for his procedures.

Dr Roshan Ravindran, aka Dr Rosh, a botox and filler specialist, filed a claim against the Portuguese footballer demanding $49,650 (£39,240) he claims he's owed, plus nearly $2,530 (£2,000) in court fees. Ronaldo subsequently had a County Court Judgment issued against him.

Dr Rosh's claim states that the 39-year-old former Manchester United forward, who now plays for Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr, owes him for services provided during Ronaldo's second spell at Old Trafford between 2021 and 2022.

The cosmetic doctor also provided services to Ronaldo's family and entourage at his clinic in Cheshire, according to the claim.

A source said that a judgment in the claim, filed in October, has been awarded in Dr Rosh's favour and that he has now recruited a collection agency to force Ronaldo to pay up.

The former cardiologist now specialises in providing botox, fillers, skincare, eyebrow lifting, and more, to the U.K.'s monied elite.

The doctor operates his discrete KLNIK clinics in Manchester and London, catering to a high-profile clientele that includes top politicians, royalty, sports stars, and Hollywood icons.

Ronaldo's representative did not respond to a request for comment.