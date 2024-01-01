Jon Gosselin engaged to Stephanie Lebo

Jon Gosselin is engaged to Stephanie Lebo.

The reality star, who appeared with his former wife, Kate Gosselin and their eight children on Jon & Kate Plus 8, has been dating Stephanie, 36, since 2021.

The 47-year-old proposed on Saturday, in front of both sets of their parents, at Stephanie's favourite restaurant in Pennsylvania, according to Entertainment Tonight.

After the proposal, Stephanie's dad reportedly told her, "You don't know how long I waited for this day for you, and there was a time where I thought it was never going to happen for you. I'm so very happy for you and Jon. My best advice is never stop being in love. Love comes first."?

Jon and Stephanie met through a mutual friend three years ago, just a few months after Jon had split with girlfriend Colleen Conrad. They kept their relationship under wraps until last August.

Jon was married to Kate Gosselin from 1999 to 2009. They share eight children together, twins Mady and Cara, 24, and sextuplets Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Collin, Leah and Joel, 20.

Jon and Stephanie now live with Stephanie's 14-year-old daughter. "It's really nice," he told People last year. "I've never had one kid before, so I'm learning as well."