Paris Hilton admits her parents 'didn't want us' to make The Simple Life

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have told how their parents were initially against them making The Simple Life.

The women shot to fame in the 2003 reality show.

They've now admitted that both sets of parents tried to convince them not to take part in the programme.

"Our parents did not want us to do it and told us not to," Paris, 43, told Glamour, in a joint interview with Nicole, also 43.

The show showed the two socialites travelling around the US, working normal jobs to understand how most people lived.

"It was the first of its kind," said Paris. "They (our parents) hear that we're going to be sent somewhere and we don't know where we're going."

Paris revealed how her mum, Kathy, changed her mind once she'd seen the first episode.

"After the first episode aired, my mom called me and she's like, 'This is the most hilarious show I've ever seen in my life. You and Nicole are incredible,' She's like, 'I was wrong for once.'"

The friends have reunited to celebrate 21 years since The Simple Life first aired.

The three-part special sees them try to turn their iconic (seemingly meaningless) word, Sanasa, into an opera.

"We just wanted to do something different than all the other reunions," she told the outlet. "It's such a special show to celebrate, and we just wanted to do it in the most extra and extravagant way. And it's funny because we're going to be fish out of water in this as well."