Lisa Kudrow had Botox for first time at 60

Lisa Kudrow has revealed she tried Botox for the first time when she was 60 years old.

The Friends star admitted during an appearance on the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast on Monday that she has been asking herself if she has an "obligation" as an actress to get cosmetic procedures.

"The big thing for me now is... can I forgive myself for not having some work done on that face? Can I forgive myself for getting older and not doing something about it?" the 61-year-old confessed.

"'Cause I watch (shows) and I'm like, 'They've got a jawline. Am I supposed to have a jawline?' Even into my 60s. The thing that comes up is: 'Wait, should I? Am I supposed to? Are you allowed?'"

Lisa explained that she feels she is only one in Hollywood not going under knife and wonders if audiences will find her "off-putting" if she does nothing.

"Everyone but me seems to be doing this so should I? Am I allowed not to? Or is it going to be so off-putting, it's going to affect people's experience watching me? I'm trying to be practical about it 'cause clearly I haven't," she continued, noting that her husband Michel Stern "won't let (her) do anything" to her face.

However, The Comeback star then conceded that she got Botox for the first time last year.

"I did get Botox at age 60. I went to the doctor and he was like, 'Wait a minute, I've never checked the box for 'first time' in LA (before). You're unique.' And then I hear 'unique' as a euphemism for 'idiot'," she recalled.

Lisa insisted that she doesn't judge anyone for having work done but is afraid of undergoing a procedure that doesn't heal right and she ends up looking "older and altered".

She also clarified that she isn't trying to look young, but she wants to appear "maintained" and "cared for".