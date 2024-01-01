Jane Seymour reveals sentimental items she saved before evacuating her home during wildfires

Jane Seymour has told how she saved precious items before she evacuated her home in last week's California wildfires.

The actress had to leave her home in Malibu after it was threatened by fires.

She prioritised what she took with her, choosing sentimental items to pack in a hurry.

"Well, the crazy thing is I took some jewellery that had sentimental value, and I grabbed two books that my mother had saved during World War II in a concentration camp," she told People magazine.

"I thought if they could survive that, then they needed to survive this fire, so they came with me."

The 73-year-old told how the fires came very close to her partner John Zambetti's house in Serra Retreat.

"He was on Serra Road, literally right out there," she said. "And he called us. His son was there, and he called us immediately and said, 'Get out now. The flames are right here.' And we ran out."

She added, "The flames were not at our house for another maybe two hours, but then it was right outside our house."

The former Bond girl talked to People at the American Ballet Theatre Annual Benefit where she admitted she'd found it odd to get dressed up for the event.

"It's surreal to be putting on clothes that probably would've gone poof," she said. "We all ran out of the house in jeans, just going, 'Okay, it's probably all going to be gone.' So we're incredibly grateful."