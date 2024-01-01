Sarah Michelle Gellar gushes over Christian Slater: 'My high school self was dying'

Sarah Michelle Gellar has praised her co-stars in the new Dexter prequel.

The Buffy star is appearing alongside Christian Slater and Patrick Dempsey in the new Dexter prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin.

The actress, 47, has admitted she found it surreal starring alongside the heartthrobs.

"My high school self was dying," she told Extra.

"I was shrieking. Sometimes, I'd be sitting in my car, saying, 'There's Christian Slater. There's Patrick Dempsey. Whose hand should I hold to get out of the car?'"

In the show, Patrick sports a moustache and looks different from his normally clean-cut self.

"He couldn't wait to rip that thing off," laughed Sarah. "I thought it was such an interesting choice for him because obviously he is so identified as this dream boat, Mr Perfect, and I think for him, this is the first time anyone's ever let him change his physicality... I think for him, it was really a watershed moment when he slicked his hair back and put that moustache on."

She also stars in the show alongside Patrick Gibson, who plays young serial killer Dexter Morgan. The show is set 15 years before the original in the 1990s.

Dexter: Original Sin is streaming on the Paramount+ with Showtime.