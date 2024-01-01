Saoirse Ronan scolded Timothée Chalamet for being late on set of Little Women

Saoirse Ronan scolded her co-star Timothée Chalamet for being late to the hair and make-up trailer while filming their 2019 movie Little Women.

The actors first worked together on Greta Gerwig's 2017 solo directorial debut Lady Bird and they teamed up once again for Gerwig's movie adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel.

The duo reminisced about their collaborations and discussed each other's work during an onstage conversation at the BFI Southbank in London on Wednesday.

Reflecting on shooting Little Women, the Call Me By Your Name star revealed that Ronan told him off for being late to the hair and make-up trailer because he was on the phone trying to figure out his press tour schedule for his 2018 film Beautiful Boy.

"I wanted a regional tour and (to) visit places in the States that were affected by that (drug addiction) story, so the intent was pure," he explained, according to social media videos. "But I was in my trailer and I could only get a call at a certain time and my hair and make-up was quick on the movie, it was a 10-minute, you know, jump in and I was out. So I guess I was supposed to be in the chair at a certain time and I wasn't.

"But I was on the phone trying to do this thing and I get this bang on my trailer door, like really intensely. I'm thinking someone died, and I open the door and it's Saoirse in a bald cap... (she said,) 'Get your a** in the f**king trailer right now, they're waiting for you in hair and make-up.' And I always just love that memory."

After the audience laughed at the anecdote, the Irish actress jokingly asked if he had learned his lesson about timekeeping.

"And are you on time now?" she quipped, to which he replied, "I'm on time all the time."

Their talk primarily focused on their most recent movies - Ronan's Blitz and The Outrun and Chalamet's Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown.