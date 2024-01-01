Ethan Slater's ex-wife breaks silence on 'public downfall' of marriage

Ethan Slater's ex-wife Lilly Jay has broken her silence on the "public downfall" of marriage amid his new relationship with Ariana Grande.

Lilly, who is a clinical psychologist, wrote an essay for The Cut, where she spoke about her marriage break-up.

She didn't mention Ethan by name, but talked about the difficulties of seeing the promotional tour for Wicked everywhere now her ex-husband and Ariana - who both star in the movie - are a couple.

"In the countless hours I spend rocking my son to sleep, pushing his stroller, marvelling at his sweaty little hands grasping a crayon, I work diligently on my private project of accepting the sudden public downfall of my marriage," she wrote.

"This, I tell myself, is nothing to be ashamed of and nothing to hide. Slowly but surely, I have come to believe that in the absence of the life I planned with my high-school sweetheart, a lifetime of sweetness is waiting for me and my child."

She continued, "No one gets married thinking they'll get divorced, in the same way we don't board a plane expecting to crash. But I really never thought I would get divorced. Especially not just after giving birth to my first child and especially not in the shadow of my husband's new relationship with a celebrity."

She added, "While our partnership has changed, our parenthood has not. Both of us fiercely love our son 100 percent of the time, regardless of how our parenting time is divided," she said. "As for me, days with my son are sunny. Days when I can't escape the promotion of a movie associated with the saddest days of my life are darker."

Ethan and Lilly married in 2018. Their divorce was finalised in September.

Ethan, 32, and Ariana, 31, met during production on Wicked: Part One, which opened in November.