Zoe Saldaña to be honoured with Innovation Award by London Film Critics' Circle

Zoe Saldaña is set to receive an honorary prize at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards.

The Avatar star will be honoured with the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation at the 45th London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Sunday 2 February.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star will be the second recipient to receive the award, named in memory of the late critic Derek Malcolm, following Colman Domingo earlier this year.

"I'm honoured and thrilled to receive the Derek Malcolm Award for Innovation from the London Film Critics' Circle, a group I greatly admire and respect," Saldaña said in a statement. "This has been a wonderful year for film with so many striking and indelible roles for women. To have had the opportunity to work in this industry for 25 years has been a privilege and to perform the role of Rita in Emilia Pérez has been the opportunity of a lifetime."

Saldaña has been receiving awards buzz for her performance in Emilia Pérez this season. In addition to her honorary award, she is also nominated for Supporting Actress of the Year alongside Michele Austin for Hard Truths, Danielle Deadwyler for The Piano Lesson, Margaret Qualley for The Substance and Isabella Rossellini for Conclave.

"Critics have long been fans of Zoe Saldaña's ground-breaking work," added Rich Cline, chair of London Film Critics' Circle. "From her astonishingly nuanced turns in genre pieces like Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy to her pioneering role producing complex female narratives. And in Emilia Pérez she wowed us with a beautifully nuanced, full-bodied performance from the heart."

The awards, hosted by critic Mark Kermode, will take place at London's May Fair Hotel on 2 February.