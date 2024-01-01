Christopher Nolan's next film will be an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey

Christopher Nolan's next movie will be an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek poem The Odyssey.

Representatives for Universal Pictures finally revealed details about the Oscar-winning director's next feature on social media on Monday.

"Christopher Nolan's next film 'The Odyssey' is a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology," they wrote on X. "The film brings Homer's foundational saga to IMAX film screens for the first time and opens in theaters everywhere on July 17, 2026."

The epic poem, which remains one of the oldest pieces of literature still read to this day, tells the story of the Greek hero Odysseus and depicts his tumultuous journey home following the Trojan War.

The Odyssey has been adapted for the big screen several times before, beginning with Giuseppe de Liguoro's 1911 silent film. Kirk Douglas starred as the hero in 1954's Ulysses while this year's The Return, starring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche, took inspiration from the latter sections of the story.

The Odyssey has been adapted by the Oppenheimer filmmaker, who will direct the movie and produce alongside his wife and production partner Emma Thomas. Filming is expected to begin in the first half of 2025.

Details about his next project had been kept a secret for the past couple of months, although his star-studded cast was widely reported.

The film will star Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

The Spider-Man actor revealed on the Dish podcast earlier this month that he signed on for the film without knowing much about it.

"To be perfectly honest with you, I don't know anything about it," he shared. "I'm super excited. Everything is very very hush-hush. I met with him; it was awesome. He kind of loosely pitched what it was. I'm sure when he's ready, he'll announce what it is."