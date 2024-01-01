Pete Wicks announces he 'prefers dogs to people'

Pete Wicks has shared that he "prefers dogs to people" ahead of his new TV documentary Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake.

The former TOWIE and Strictly star has admitted that he couldn't stop crying while filming the emotional programme about rescue hounds.

Wicks owns two rescued French bulldogs - Eric and Peggy - which he regularly posts about on social media.

Speaking in an interview with The Radio Times. Wicks said of making the show: "It might sound harsh, but it's true - I prefer dogs to people. I don't think you realise how much dogs will change things until you have one.

"Filming the series was a privilege, but also emotionally difficult. I don't mind saying that. I cried several times. It's heartbreaking when you witness a dog arrive after a bad start in life, you can see the sadness in their eyes."

It's estimated that there are around 100,000 dogs in UK rescue centres.

Pete's doggie rescue journey began when he and his mum adopted dog Arnie when he was 10 years old.

He found Eric at the Dogs Trust centre in Basildon, Essex near where he grew up in 2016.

The four-part documentary Pete Wicks: For Dogs' Sake will air in January.