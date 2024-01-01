Gal Gadot suffered 'massive' blood clot in brain during fourth pregnancy

Gal Gadot was diagnosed with a "massive" blood clot in her brain while expecting her fourth child.

In March, the Israeli actress announced she had welcomed a daughter named Ori with her husband Jaron Varsano, a sibling for their daughters Alma, 13, Maya, seven, and Daniella, three.

However, Gal took to Instagram on Sunday to "pull back the curtain" on a health scare she experienced while in the third trimester of her latest pregnancy.

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain. For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth," she wrote, noting that the diagnosis of a blood clot served as a "stark reminder of how quickly everything can change".

Gal went on to recall how she was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California and underwent emergency surgery.

The baby was born "during that moment of uncertainty and fear".

The Wonder Woman star also described how she and Jaron chose the name Ori for their baby girl as it means "my light" in Hebrew.

"Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel," the 39-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the message, Gal insisted she is now "fully healed" and emphasised how she hopes her story will compel others to "take action for their health".

"Giving birth is a miracle, a testament to the strength and resilience of our bodies and spirits. But it also demands so much from us, reminding us to care for ourselves as fiercely as we care for others," she added. "As we celebrate Hanukkah, a holiday of light and miracles, I reflect on the personal miracle I was granted. My daughter, Ori, is a constant reminder of resilience, hope, and the strength we carry within."

Gal and Jaron have been married since 2008.