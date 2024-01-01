Tommy Dorfman hints at marriage split

Tommy Dorfman has seemingly split from her wife Elise Williams.

The 13 Reasons Why star hinted at a new relationship status as she recapped the highs and lows of 2024 in an Instagram carousel on Sunday.

Each photo was accompanied by a corresponding note in the caption, with the first snap of Tommy in a bathtub being paired with the explainer, "1: heartbreak feels good in a place like this (i wrote this entirely original line)."

Tommy, 32, indicated the split in a few other slides. Alongside a picture of actress Annabelle Dexter-Jones, she thanked her for keeping her "breathing and emotionally sober after one of the hardest weeks of my life".

The Love, Victor star then gave the biggest hint alongside a picture of her dog.

"Fiona loves her new home and, while it's just the two of us now, i think she's managing better than i," she wrote.

In addition, besides a sexy mirror selfie, Tommy joked, "I sent this to a boy and got no response so that's good."

Tommy began dating Elise in 2021 after meeting on an app. They got engaged two months later and tied the knot in late 2023, although the actress only revealed their secret elopement in May this year.

Tommy, who came out as a transgender woman in July 2021, was previously married to Peter Zurkuhlen between 2016 and 2021.