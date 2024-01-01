Jennifer Lopez keen to 'push her boundaries creatively' in 2025

Jennifer Lopez wants to push her boundaries creatively next year.

The On the Floor hitmaker has had a busy 2024 with the release of her album This Is Me... Now, its accompanying visual film and documentary, and the movies Atlas and Unstoppable.

Lopez, 55, has no intention of slowing down in 2025 and wants to keep expanding her creative boundaries.

"I'm also setting my sights on pushing my boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes me, whether that's through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty," she told People. "I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and to try new things while all the while being true to who I am and those that I love."

The multi-hyphenate has also endured a number of setbacks this year, such as cancelling her tour and filing for divorce from her husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

Going into the New Year, Lopez hopes to maintain a sense of balance and be her best self for her loved ones.

"I think a lot of it is about a deeper connection to myself and to God, making sure we're checking with ourselves so we can be great for everybody that we love around us," the mother of two shared.