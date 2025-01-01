Kaley Cuoco officiates sister's wedding

Kaley Cuoco officiated her sister's wedding on New Year's Eve.

The 39-year-old actress played a special role in her younger sister Briana Cuoco's wedding to Brian Logan Dales, which took place in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Briana - who is also an actress - shared that her sister's involvement in her big day was "so special to me".

In addition to her role as officiant, The Big Bang Theory star's 22-month-old daughter Matilda was a flower girl.

Kaley has now taken to Instagram to share a series of photos from the special day, including a snap of her standing at the altar with the now-married couple.

"The best NYE to date," the actress gushed in the caption. "I got to marry my sis and her love, blend two amazing families together surrounded by our friends, a gorgeous environment, a kiss at midnight with the love of my life, and a perfect flower girl."

The Flight Attendant star concluded, "What a night to remember!"

The photos also included sweet snaps of Matilda in her flower girl dress and photos of Kaley and her partner Tom Pelphrey sharing a kiss.

Kaley revealed the news of her sister's engagement in an Instagram post in September 2023.

"Engagement of the year!!" she wrote at the time. "We love you @bricuoco @brianlogandales !! Fam for life! congratulations!!!!!!!"