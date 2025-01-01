Brett Ratner to make comeback with Melania Trump film

Director Brett Ratner is to make his comeback more than seven years after allegations of sexual misconduct with a documentary about incoming U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

The Rush Hour filmmaker has been shunned in Hollywood since 2017 when six women accused him of sexual misconduct as part of a #MeToo movement-inspired Los Angeles Times expose.

Ratner denied the claims and did not face criminal prosecution over the alleged incidents.

Now he is working with Trump, who is serving as an executive producer, on the film - which will be released by Amazon MGM Studios.

A company spokesperson told Deadline the firm has "exclusively licensed" the project, billed as an "an unprecedented, behind-the-scenes look" at Melania Trump "for both theatrical and streaming release".

Filming got underway in December, the month after Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, ahead of a release later this year.

"Prime Video will be sharing more details on the project as filming progresses and release plans are finalized," the spokesperson added. "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world."

The project is Ratner's first since the allegations against him were made public and he was dropped by his agency.