Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have 'de facto separate toilets'

Adam Brody has joked that he and Leighton Meester insist on having separate bathrooms.

The actor and his wife walked the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night, where he was nominated for Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for his role in the Netflix series Nobody Wants This.

Ultimately, Adam lost the prize to Jeremy Allen White for his performance in The Bear.

But while speaking to Access Hollywood, Adam opened up about the couple's living arrangements.

"We have de facto separate toilets. I go in the office. It's nice. One layer farther away from the kids and one layer more deep with privacy," he divulged.

However, Leighton appeared perplexed by Adam's comment.

"I just put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever," she admitted. "Never crossed my mind."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Leighton offered her take on the steamy kiss Adam has with co-star Kristin Bell in an episode of Nobody Wants This.

The hit show follows a newly single rabbi and agnostic podcaster as they meet and fall in love.

"I don't mind. It's O.K., I like it. How do I feel about the kiss? I think it's great," the former Gossip Girl star noted of the viral moment.

In response, Adam maintained Leighton had "taught" him everything he knows.

"She taught me," the 45-year-old smiled. "I mean, you know, she gets the good stuff. That's not even like the A-material."

Adam and Leighton met on the set of The Oranges in 2010 and wed in 2014. They share two children.

Nobody Wants This is now streaming via Netflix.