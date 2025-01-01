Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Lee Curtis surprise Hoda Kotb during final Today show

Oprah Winfrey and Jamie Lee Curtis sent in surprise video messages for anchor Hoda Kotb as she presented her last episode of Today on Friday.

A series of special celebrity guests made video or in-person appearances on the U.S. morning show on Friday to honour Kotb's final Today broadcast after 17 years.

In her video message, the former Oprah Winfrey Show host said, "I know what making this decision feels like."

According to People, she continued, "Yes, you have made the right move although it has been very hard to do. And I know that (daughters) Haley and Hope are going to benefit so much from this decision and whatever you decide to do in your next chapter, in your next adventure, it will be the best decision for you and for your family."

Kotb's co-host Savannah Guthrie also presented her with a gift from Curtis - a white orb that read "Every today with you is a better day" and the dates of her time on the show.

The Halloween actress was originally supposed to appear in person but she decided to leave New York to return home to Los Angeles amid the wildfire crisis.

In her pre-recorded video, she stated, "We send you off with a warm aloha and thanks for all of these beautiful Todays that have added up to your career.

"So from all of your fans, your friends - me included - thank you for being such a shining example to all of us of what's really important, and the reason that you're stopping is the most important. God bless you and thank you!"

Kotb, who received messages from Kristin Chenoweth and Dwyane Wade too, was later surprised in the studio by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and a performance of Rainbow Connection from Muppets star Kermit the Frog.