Leonardo DiCaprio flees Los Angeles on a private jet

Leonardo DiCaprio and his model girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti have been spotted arriving in Mexico on a private jet amid the devastating LA fires.

While more than 100,000 people have been evacuated and several of his A-list peers, including Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, have seen their homes destroyed, the Oscar winner was seen landing in Cabo San Lucas on Friday.

The well-known environmental advocate and founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, has funded over $80 million in grants focused on climate change and sustainability.

Dressed in a casual hoodie and baseball cap, DiCaprio appeared unfazed as he stepped off the plane alongside Ceretti, as reported by the Daily Mail.

The couple, who have been linked since 2023, were accompanied by Leo's father George DiCaprio and his wife Peggy Ann Farrar.

Also spotted arriving at the Cabo airport on Friday was Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David.

As the fires continue to rage, many other Hollywood heavyweights are left grappling with the heartbreaking loss of their homes.

DiCaprio and Ceretti stirred speculation earlier this year when she was seen sporting a heart-shaped diamond ring during a romantic Italian getaway. Reports later revealed she'd owned the ring since 2022, before her romance with the Hollywood star began.