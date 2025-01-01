Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick finalise divorce

Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have finalised their divorce, a year after separating.

The comedienne filed for divorce in December 2023, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair were married in 2020, after dating since 2011.

The divorce was made final on 13 January, according to court documents, with the couple's pre-nuptial agreement honoured.

Their division of property was agreed in August last year, with Griffin paying Bick $75,000 (£61,400) to cover his attorney's fees and to reimburse his living expenses.

After Griffin, 64, announced their split, she shared how she was unable to officially deliver the divorce papers to Bick because she couldn't find him. She hired a private investigator to track down the 45-year-old.

On Valentine's Day last year, the Suddenly Susan star talked about the split on X.

"I'm getting divorced. F**k Valentine's Day and f**k all of you. Did I say that?" she wrote. "Thank God I have three shows this weekend. I'm going to make every member of the audience my personal Valentine regardless of sexual orientation."

In May, she admitted her "heart" was "broken", telling People she was taking things "one day at a time" and "one show at a time" as she continued navigating the divorce.

She reflected on the wise words of the late Joan Rivers, who "used to say, "'The more your life is in the s**t the fun you are.' So I must be hilarious."