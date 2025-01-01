Linda Nolan dies aged 65

British singer and TV personality Linda Nolan has died at the age of 65.

Linda, who announced she had incurable cancer in 2017, passed away on Wednesday morning at Blackpool Victoria Hospital while surrounded by her family, her agent Dermot McNamara has announced.

She was admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia on Tuesday morning before going into a coma and end-of-life care.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record-holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist," McNamara said in a statement.

"Her distinctive voice and magnetic stage presence brought joy to fans around the world, securing her place as an icon of British and Irish entertainment," he continued. "Her selflessness and tireless commitment to making a difference in the lives of others will forever be a cornerstone of her legacy... Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten."

The star rose to fame in the 1970s alongside her sisters Anne, Denise, Maureen, Bernie, and Coleen as a member of The Nolans, best known for the song I'm in the Mood for Dancing, before enjoying success on stage and on TV. Bernie sadly passed away after her own cancer fight in 2013 at the age of 52.

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, and was given the all-clear in 2011. However, in 2017, doctors discovered a form of incurable secondary cancer in her pelvis. It subsequently spread to her liver and her brain.

While fighting the disease, she continued to raise funds for cancer support and other charities.