Leonardo DiCaprio donates $1 million to Los Angeles wildfire relief efforts

Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $1 million to help the relief efforts amid the Los Angeles wildfires.

The Oscar winner announced on Instagram that he is making a substantial donation.

"The Los Angeles wildfires are devastating our city," the 50-year-old wrote. "I am committing $1 million (£816,000) in partnership with @rewild's Rapid Response Program to support both urgent needs and post-fire recovery efforts."

The Revenant actor continued, "Initial aid will immediately benefit the LA Fire Department Foundation, California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation, Pasadena Humane Society, and SoCal Fire Fund - organisations on the frontlines providing much-needed resources to our first responders and firefighters, and the people, animals and communities who need it most."

Leonardo grew up in LA, and is a co-founder of Re:wild, a charity "uniquely positioned to respond to environmental disasters and emergencies."

His announcement comes several days after he flew out of LA on a private jet. The Departed star was seen landing in Cabo San Lucas on Friday with his 27-year-old girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, prompting anger amongst fans against the so-called environmental activist.

Other celebrities have also made large donations to support relief efforts. Jamie Lee Curtis and Eva Longoria have each donated $1 million (£816,000), while Beyonce has given $2.5 million (£2.04 million) to a newly launched LA Fire Relief Fund created by her charitable foundation, BeyGOOD.