Kelly Slater leads tributes to Quiksilver boss Alan Green, dead at 77

The world's greatest surfer Kelly Slater has led tributes to his friend and mentor Alan Green.

Green kicked off the modern surf industry when he and John Law founded boardshort brand Quiksilver with a $2500 (£2000) loan from his dad in 1969.

He passed away on 14 January, after a battle with cancer, at his Australian home in Torquay on the Victorian coast, right where it all began.

Slater, who was signed by Quiksilver when he was 18 and rode for the company until he was 42, posted a tribute on Instagram.

"Love you, Greeny. You were one of a kind and a great friend and mentor for so many. I'll miss you forever," the US champ shared.

"It was a life well lived and one that will be remembered, along with the legend of the Quiksilver brand and the thousands of jobs he created both here and around the world over his incredible journey," notable Aussie surfer Rod Brooks said in a statement.

Quiksilver is an Australian brand of surf-inspired clothing and accessories that was founded in Torquay, but is now based in Huntington Beach, California. It is one of the world's largest brands of surfwear and board-related equipment.

Kelly Slater is best known for being crowned World Surf League champion a record 11 times.