Benji Madden pays tribute to 'Queen' Cameron Diaz on 10th wedding anniversary

Benji Madden has paid tribute to "Queen" Cameron Diaz as he marked their 10th wedding anniversary.

The Good Charlotte guitarist tied the knot with Cameron at their Beverly Hills home in 2015, with the pair welcoming daughter Raddix in 2019 and son Cardinal in 2024.

Benji took to social media on Friday to celebrate the strength of of their relationship, along with Cameron's return to acting.

"This is my QUEEN I celebrate this BADA*S WOMAN. Wife, mommy, friend, partner, boss and lover," the 45-year-old rocker wrote via Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of the loved-up couple. "We just hit 10 YEARS married on January 5th and every year only gets more fulfilling. It's special. Never perfect - always real always reliable."

Following a ten-year hiatus to focus on her family life, Cameron stars alongside Jamie Foxx in new action comedy Back In Action.

Benji is clearly thrilled to see the 51-year-old star working again as he urged his followers to "go watch" the new Netflix movie.

"Every day getting to have my best friend with me ride or die. What a beautiful life - I am GRATEFUL!!! and ANOTHER MiLESTONE happening TOMORROW!!! We are SO happy to see you.... BACK IN ACTION!! ... Congrats baby!!"

Back In Action is available now to watch on Netflix.