Harris Dickinson admits he lies 'all the time' to get roles

Harris Dickinson has admitted that he lies "all the time" to get film roles.

The 28-year-old British actor has revealed that he has often stretched the truth to get the roles he wants.

"All the time," Harris told W Magazine of the habit. "For my first job ever, I told them I could drive, and I couldn't."

The Babygirl star noted that he booked the job and had to "quickly" go and get his driving licence.

And that's not his only fib - he also lied about being able to ride a horse.

"The same with horse riding. I said, 'Oh yeah, yeah. I grew up riding horses,'" the actor recalled. "And then you just learn. Actors are like that - we're pretenders."

Elsewhere in the interview, The Iron Claw star also divulged one of his secret skills.

"I'm a good cleaner. Give me a task, and I'll do it. I'm very efficient," he told the publication. "If there are leaves that need to be swept, I'll sweep them. If there's rubbish that needs to be emptied, I'll empty it."

Harris, who is in a relationship with British musician Rose Gray, added, "My partner says I'm very domesticated."

The Where the Crawdads Sing actor then credited his mother with teaching him how to be "house handy".

"I've been raised well: My mom did a good job," he shared. "I'm house handy - that's my special skill."