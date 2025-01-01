Jeremy Piven mourning death of mother Joyce Piven

Jeremy Piven has announced the death of his "incredible" mother, Joyce Piven.

The Entourage actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share a series of photos of himself and Joyce, a former actress and drama teacher.

In the accompanying caption, Jeremy shared that Joyce had passed away at the age of 94.

"Joyce Piven has left us," he began. "I was pretending this day wouldn't come yet here we are. If you know me you understand how much I love this woman. Yes she's my mother but she was an incredible human being."

Jeremy went on to reflect on how Joyce loved watching the "evolution" of her drama students at the Piven Theater Workshop in Evanston, Illinois and would run lines with him up until very recently.

He also recalled how his mum had encouraged him for many years to make the short story titled The Performance by Arthur Miller into a film.

Directed by his sister Shira Piven, the movie was released in 2023.

"She would ask me about it daily. We are all walking miracles. The film is a tribute to her," the 59-year-old continued.

To conclude, Jeremy noted that he isn't "quite sure" how he will navigate life without Joyce.

"She was graceful until her last breath. Always the teacher... We don't know how long we have here in this human form but I can tell you that we lost a good one. She's dancing with my father. Be good to each other," he added.

In response, a number of celebrities offered their condolences to the Piven family.

"I'm so sorry. She was so loved," wrote Alyssa Milano, while Cindy Crawford commented, "Such a lovely tribute. Your mom sounds like a true blessing."

Joyce was married to fellow actor Byrne Piven from 1954 until his death at the age of 72 in 2002.