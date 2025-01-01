Naomi Watts candidly shares endearing older-sex confession

Naomi Watts has candidly opened up about the nerves she felt having sex as an older woman.

The twice Oscar-nominated star has been married to Almost Famous actor Billy Crudup, 56, since 2023 - with their romance beginning in 2017.

The Mulholland Drive actress, who is the same age as her husband, has candidly discussed the nerves she felt about having sex with him for the first time.

Us Weekly quotes her writing in her new book, Dare I Say It, which details her experience with menopause, "I'd started wearing the patch a couple of years earlier for hormone therapy.

"I was worried that if he saw it he would realise it meant I was menopausal: no longer a vibrant, fertile being. Unfortunately, the patch's adhesive leaves a mark on the skin that's very hard to get rid of."

The star wrote that she retired to her bathroom in a futile attempt to scrub evidence of her patches from her body - only for Crudup to charm her with a growing pain of his own.

She recalls, "A smile broke over his face. He seemed very relieved that the issue wasn't a lack of desire. He told me he thought it was great I was taking care of myself, and he asked me how he could help."

She reports him then confessing, "'Hey, if it makes you feel better... I've got grey hairs on my balls.'"

Watts added, "Those to date remain the most romantic words I've ever heard, onscreen or off, and that includes the script of every movie I've ever been in.

"And even this same man's very loving marriage proposal, which came seven years later."