Andie MacDowell was 'literally falling apart' from health condition

Andie MacDowell has revealed she was recently diagnosed with Piriformis syndrome.

The actress talked about the condition on the Drew Barrymore show.

"It's a muscle that's, kind of clamps down on my sciatic nerve and it was shooting down my leg. I thought I was gonna have to have a hip replacement," the 66-year-old shared.

Piriformis syndrome causes pain or numbness in the bottom and down the back of the leg. It occurs when the piriformis muscle spasms and compresses the sciatic nerve.

The Four Weddings and a Funeral star told how working with a personal trainer has dramatically improved the condition.

"I have to work my tiny little bottom and my hips. I have to work the bottom and work my hip. I just do it every day," she said, confirming that she's in barely any pain any more. "It's a miracle, it really is."

She also told how using a Peloton had been exacerbating her condition.

"But most recently... I did the Peloton like a crazy person and it's not appropriate for my body, and I ended up with bad knees and a bad hip," she admitted. "I thought I was literally falling apart like I was gonna have to get new pieces."

She continued, "But the good news is my pieces are fine. My knees are good except for like ageing. They've aged. I'm working out really hard now doing PT. I'm not falling apart. Well, thank God."