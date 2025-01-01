Pamela Anderson 'couldn't imagine' being nominated for an Oscar

Pamela Anderson has reacted to her Oscars snub.

Fans of the actress were shocked on Thursday when the star, who won rave reviews for her role in Gia Coppola's The Last Showgirl, was left out of the 2025 Oscar nominations.

However, in a new interview with Elle, Pamela insisted she wasn't expecting a nomination.

"Oh my gosh, it's not something I ever expected. Doing the work is the win," the Baywatch star said. "That's what I like to do, and I think we can lose sight of that sometimes in this whole crazy awards season, but it's nice to be recognised, and it's all a bonus."

She continued, "I couldn't imagine (it) anyway. I'm happy for the SAG nomination, that's (voted on by) your peers. That's really cool. This has been a long road promoting this film."

While Pamela didn't receive an Oscar nomination, she did pick up lead actress nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes and the Gotham Awards.

Despite a successful press run, The Last Showgirl failed to earn any nominations for this year's Academy Awards.

Pamela's comments come shortly after she told Andy Cohen in a Sirius XM interview that the awards buzz felt like "the best payback" after being written off as a sex symbol and suffering damage to her reputation over the release of a sex tape in the '90s.

"I'm being seen and recognised for my work and not these tawdry moments," she declared.