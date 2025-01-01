The Brutalist wins Best Film at 2025 Satellite Awards

The International Press Academy (IPA) has announced the winners of the 29th Satellite Awards in the Motion Picture and Television categories.

In motion picture, Universal's Wicked took home four wins, the most for any film, including Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande-Butera.

But it was The Brutalist that won Best Motion Picture, Drama, Best Director for Brady Corbet and Supporting Actor for Guy Pearce.

Fernanda Torres was named Best Actress in a Drama for I'm Still Here, while Colman Domingo won the actor counterpart for Sing Sing.

In the comedy or musical categories, the lead acting winners were Demi Moore for The Substance and Keith Kupferer for Ghostlight. Dune: Part Two, Emilia Pérez, Nosferatu and Gladiator II all won two awards apiece.

Due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, the 29th Satellite Awards presentation has been postponed. Here is a list of the main category winners.

Film -

Motion Picture, Drama: The Brutalist

Actress in a Motion Picture Drama: Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here

Actor in a Motion Picture Drama: Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy Or Musical: Demi Moore, The Substance

Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy Or Musical: Keith Kupferer, Ghostlight

Actress in a Supporting Role: Ariana Grande-Butera, Wicked

Actor in a Supporting Role: Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Motion Picture, Comedy Or Musical: Anora

Motion Picture, International: Waves (Czech Republic)

Motion Picture, Animated Or Mixed Media: Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

Motion Picture, Documentary: Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Director: Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

TV -

Miniseries & Limited Series or Motion Picture made for Television: Ripley

Actress: Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Actor: Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Actress in a Supporting Role: Diane Lane, Feud: Capote Vs The Swans

Actor in a Supporting Role: Robert Downey Jr, The Sympathiser

Television Series, Drama: Slow Horses

Television Series, Genre: What We Do In The Shadows

Television Series, Comedy or Musical: Hacks

Ensemble Television: Feud: Capote Vs The Swans