Quentin Tarantino is 'in no hurry' to direct final film

Quentin Tarantino is in no rush to make his final feature.

During a conversation at the Sundance Film Festival on Monday, the Pulp Fiction director explained that he doesn't want to start production on another film until his children are older.

"I'm in no hurry to actually jump into production," Tarantino said, reports Variety. "I've been doing that for 30 years. Next month, my son turns five, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I'm in America, I'm writing. When I'm in Israel? I'm an abba, which means father."

The filmmaker, who is married to Israeli singer Daniella Pick, continued, "The idea of jumping on a voyage when they're too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least six. That way he'll know what's going on, he'll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life."

Tarantino's last film, 2019's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, was released before he became a father in 2020.

It was announced last year that his 10th and final feature would be The Movie Critic, starring Brad Pitt, however, it was later reported that he had abandoned the project.

During the discussion, the Kill Bill filmmaker shared that he's been writing a play that he hopes to see the light of day in the next year.

"If you're wondering what I'm doing right now, I'm writing a play, and it's going to be probably the next thing I end up doing," he teased. "If it's a fiasco I probably won't turn it into a movie. But if it's a smash hit? It might be my last movie."