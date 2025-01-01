Joey King suffers facial burns in cooking mishap

Joey King has revealed she had a cooking accident that burnt her face and neck.

The Kissing Booth alum posted four photos on her Instagram Stories of burns she suffered while frying onions.

In the selfies, King gives a close-up look at the blisters on her chin and neck, plus a snap of her injuries covered in ointment.

The A Family Affair actress shared the painful images, captioned:

"I burned myself a few days ago by throwing shallots into a pan of hot oil. I called my mom to tell her and she says, 'See that's why I hate cooking.'"

Earlier this month, King made headlines after she bleached her eyebrows for W magazine's Annual Best Performances Party in Los Angeles.

On TikTok she said her mum had a blunt response to her new look, too, telling her daughter, "I just can't look at you. You look so weird."

King gained recognition for her lead role as a late-blooming teenager Elle in The Kissing Booth film series, in which she starred opposite Aussie heartthrob Jacob Elordi. The pair went on to date in real life but the relationship ended after a year.

She is now married to writer and director Steven Piet.