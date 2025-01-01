Suits creator defends spin-off against critics

Suits creator Aaron Korsh is addressing fan concerns about the new spinoff.

Korsh took to X on Sunday to answer questions about NBC's upcoming Suits: LA series, and specifically addressed fears that the spinoff will spoil the legacy of the original show.

"Not trying to replace our beloved originals. Just a new crew working in a different city handling different kinds of cases," Korsh declared.

"It seems like people are all wishing it was the originals back," he added in another post. "I expected this and can't blame them. I can only hope they give Suits LA an open-minded try. If they do, I really believe they will grow to love it."

The original Suits aired from 2011 to 2019. The legal drama starred Gabriel Macht, who returns in a recurring role, as well as Patrick J Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle.

The spinoff was announced in 2023. The new show stars Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis and Bryan Greenberg. The trailer dropped last week.

"I think if people watch it and give it a chance they will love it," Korsh wrote.

When asked in which episode Macht will reappear as Harvey Specter, Korsh replied, "Can't give that away just yet."