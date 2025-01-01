Tom Welling arrested for DUI in car park

Tom Welling was arrested for driving under the influence in the car park of a fast-food restaurant.

The former Smallville star was taken into custody by local law enforcement officers just after midnight on Monday in the former goldrush town of Yreka, California.

The late-night DUI bust took place in the car park of fast-food sandwich restaurant Arby's.

Citing the police record of the incident, TMZ reported Tom, 47, was measured as having a blood-alcohol level reading at or above 0.08 per cent - the legal limit in California.

The actor is yet to comment on his arrest, however the day before, he posted an Instagram tribute to his wife of five years, Jessica Rose Lee, to mark her birthday.

"Happy Birthday to our Angel who makes our dreams come true and inspires us even more!" Tom wrote.

"We love you to the moon and back!"

The pair shares sons Thomson Wylde, five, and Rocklin Von, three.

Jessica Rose, an equestrian, is Tom's second wife. He was previously married to model Jamie White from 2003 to 2013.

Tom played Clark Kent - and Superman - on the long-running drama series from 2001-2011.