Timothée Chalamet discusses weight gain to play Bob Dylan

Timothée Chalamet has revealed he had to gain weight for his role playing Bob Dylan.

The 29-year-old actor has won praise and landed an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of Dylan in the biopic A Complete Unknown.

While the actor went to great lengths to ensure he was prepared to portray the music icon, he has revealed he was told to gain weight for the role.

Chalamet told NPR, "I've turned over every stone. I did all the work, like you just described, physicality, behaviour-wise.

"Something we haven't really talked about, I also put on 20 pounds because, believe it or not, I was thinner than the guy."

The Call Me By Your Name actor has previously explained that his light frame has cost him roles in the past.

He explained to Apple Music 1 last year, "If I auditioned for The Maze Runner or Divergent, things of that variety that were popping when I was coming up, the feedback was always, 'Oh, you don't have the right body.'"

His performance as Dylan has been so convincing, however, that the Knockin' On Heaven's Door singer has personally praised the actor for his commitment.

Chalamet has claimed to have spent 10,000 hours learning guitar in preparation for his role - and even learned harmonica, a signature instrument used by Dylan, in order to add further authenticity to his portrayal.