Sarah Ferguson reacts to becoming a grandmother again

Sarah Ferguson has made her first public comments about becoming a grandmother again.

The Duchess of York has taken to Instagram to congratulate her daughter Princess Beatrice on giving birth to a baby girl.

Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on 22 January.

"Overflowing with love and joy to be able to welcome Athena Elizabeth Rose into the world," Sarah wrote on Instagram, alongside a reposted photo of her newest granddaughter.

"She is already so adored and I'm incredibly blessed to be a Granny once again. So proud of Edo, Beatrice and the rest of my little 5-a-side team!"

Sarah's son-in-law, Edo, commented on the post, revealing the affectionate name the family have given her.

"The best Gigi," he wrote, alongside a double pink heart emoji.

Athena is Sarah and ex-husband Prince Andrew's fifth grandchild. Princess Beatrice, 36, is also mum to Sienna, three, and stepmum to son Wolfie, eight, Edo's son from a previous relationship.

Sarah and Andrew's other daughter, Princess Eugenie, 34, is mum to sons August, three, and Ernest, one, who she shares with husband Jack Brooksbank.

In 2023 the Duchess of York, 65, told how she is relishing her role as a grandma.

"They just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan,'" she told People magazine. "Whenever they see me, they laugh. They think I'm very funny. August is teaching me about trains. My girls had Barbie dolls. Everyone says, 'Oh, has it changed your life?' And I go, 'No, because I live (in the mindset of) 3- to 6-year-olds.' So I've now got another audience that likes me."