Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino in final talks for Romy and Michele's High School Reunion sequel

Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino are in final talks to return as the title characters in a sequel to their cult classic Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

A sequel to the 1997 screwball comedy has been discussed for many years and it is now officially moving ahead at 20th Century Studios.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Friends actress and Mighty Aphrodite star are in final negotiations to reprise their roles as Romy and Michele. They will also serve as executive producers.

Robin Schiff, who wrote the original, has penned the script for the sequel, which will be directed by High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle.

Production is reportedly aiming to get underway in Los Angeles in June.

In the 1997 original, the actresses played two unaccomplished 28-year-olds who pretend to be successful businesswomen to impress their former classmates at their 10th anniversary high school reunion. They ultimately decide to be themselves and change into their homemade pink and blue metallic mini dresses.

Kudrow and Sorvino have been asked for updates on a follow-up for years and they renewed calls for a sequel when they wore pink and blue suits to present a category at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2022.

Kudrow confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in December she had read a script and was keen to make it, although she joked that she didn't want to wear miniskirts this time around.