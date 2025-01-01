Iconic locations where casino movies were filmed

Casinos are perfect for movies. They’re all about an intoxicating blend of high stakes drama and seductive glamour. The ever-present possibility of a life-changing win is what creates the tense atmosphere, but even just the setting itself with no gambling involved can be enough.
These films often owe as much to their locations as they do to the actors on screen.
Las Vegas: The Neon Mecca
Las Vegas is often seen as the heart of real-world gambling, not to mention that it’s geographically close to the heart of Hollywood, too. The city's constant shimmer and over-the-top architecture make it a natural fit for film settings. Caesars Palace is a good example of this, and the Roman-themed resort was the backdrop for the famous card-counting scenes in Rain Man.
The film cemented its status as a gambling landmark early on, but it more recently appeared in pop culture with The Hangover, where the entire film was one big bachelor party. In fact, this movie reflected Vegas’ changing public image, as it is now seen as more of stag do location than a sophisticated and exclusive club. Though, The Bellagio helped reaffirm its old image, and it featured in Ocean's Eleven at the turn of the millennium.Monte Carlo: European Elegance
Monte Carlo is a name that has no such duality to it like Vegas, but instead evokes straightforward sophistication and old-world charm. Unlike the neon-soaked spectacle of Vegas, this tiny principality exudes an air of exclusivity and elegance. The Casino de Monte-Carlo is the centerpiece, so it’s no surprise it played a big role in numerous films like James Bond
. Never Say Never Again and GoldenEye both film in this casino’s luxurious interior.Beyond the Big Two
While Las Vegas and Monte Carlo dominate pop culture, some lesser-known locations have also contributed. The Casino di Venezia in Venice is the world’s oldest casino and it featured prominently in Casino Royale
. The Renaissance-era architecture is perfect as a film location as it sits on a canal setting. Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut also found its way onto the big screen during the 21 filming, which tells a real story about the MIT Blackjack Team. Foxwoods is an enormously sized casino that is quite a difference to the intimate feel of the Venetian casino. Finally, Resorts World in The Bahamas was the tropical backdrop for the poker tournament scene in Casino Royale, making it one of the more unique casino filming locations that may have opened up some minds.Final Word
These iconic casino locations help cement the glamour of casinos, just as the casinos provide an immersive setting for filming locations. Some movie buffs visit these locations to step into the world of their favourite films, while some people subconsciously associate the settings with films or characters. But in a time where physical casinos have been struggling and losing out to their online counterparts, the money and eyes Hollywood can bring is more needed than ever before.