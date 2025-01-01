Reese Witherspoon's children 'actively avoid' her work

Reese Witherspoon has told how her children don't like watching her movies.

The actress has three children, Ava, 25, and Deacon, 21, who she shares with first husband Ryan Philippe, and son Tennessee, 12, who she shares with ex Jim Toth.

Now she's revealed that none of them like watching her on-screen.

"My children actively avoid my work," the 48-year-old told E! News.

"I literally had my son tell me last night that he did not know I made a living being funny. He was like, 'I just didn't realise. You're funny at home - sort of.'"

The Oscar-winner shared how Tennessee went with her to watch an early screening of her new movie with Will Ferrell, You're Cordially Invited, and was surprised by the audience's reaction.

"When he sat through the movie, he was like, 'People were laughing at your stuff.' I was like, 'Yeah.'"

The compliment didn't last long though.

"He told me kids his age won't want to go see it because we're old," she recalled. "That's what he said to me: 'You're old. But they'll love it when they when they do watch it with their parents.'"

Will Ferrell told how one of his children had a similar reaction. He is dad to sons Magnus, 20, Mattias, 18, and Axel, 15, who he shares with wife of 25 years Viveca Paulin.

"One of my boys said, 'Dad, You're like a player in the NBA who's had, like, a really nice career, and it's kind of levelled out a little bit, but now you're having, like, a second rise to your career.'"

He joked, "So, I guess I was out of the game for a long time. Now I'm back."