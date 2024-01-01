Heidi Klum celebrates 51st birthday with all her four kids

Heidi Klum has shared a rare snapshot of her four children who came together to celebrate the supermodel's 51st birthday.

"All I could wish for," she wrote via Instagram.

The post shows all four children sitting at a table in the garden with Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The model and TV host shares Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14, with British soul singer Seal.

The family gathering is headlined by a balloon announcing Klum's age. More pink-accented balloons are tied around her backyard.

Klum and guitarist Kaulitz, who is 17 years her junior, wed in 2019.

She has previously revealed to Us Weekly that her husband is "amazing" with his stepchildren.

"I'm sure it's not easy to step into an immediate family, having all of a sudden four kids and teenagers," she shared in 2022.

"They were easier when they were younger, for sure. Every age comes with its challenges."

In other birthday snaps, Heidi Klum flaunted her fit figure as she posed without a bikini top while lounging poolside.

Klum, wearing only white sunglasses and a baseball cap, covered her breasts with her arm while sunbathing.

She also shared a shot of her legs as she sat in the sun alongside Kaulitz.

The former Victoria's Secret Angel's birthday festivities continued with a shot of her and Kaulitz kissing, simply captioned "51" with a crazy face and red heart emojis.