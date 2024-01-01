Christina Applegate says she 'doesn't enjoy living' amid health battle

Christina Applegate says she no longer "enjoys living" as she continues to battle multiple sclerosis.

The 52-year-old American actress first shared her diagnosis of the degenerative disease in 2021 and has now candidly discussed the impact it is having on her mental health.

Opening up on her MeSsy podcast, Christina said, "I'm in a depression right now, which I don't think I've felt for years.

"Like a real, f**k-it-all depression where it's kind of scaring me, too, a little bit because it feels really fatalistic. I'm trapped in, like, this darkness right now that I haven't felt (in), like, I don't even know how long, probably 20-something years."

The Married... with Children star added, "This is being really honest ... I don't enjoy living. I don't enjoy it. I don't enjoy things anymore."

Podcast co-host Jamie-Lynn Sigler urged the star not to give up, telling Christina, "Once we get you to this place where we're accepting that this is how it's going to be, maybe forever... (coping with MS) is not a reason enough for you to stop living because I sit here across from you, and you still make me laugh like nobody else can.

"You still make me smile. You make me feel loved. I can't let you give up. I can't. I need you to do it for me."