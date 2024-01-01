Quinta Brunson 'excited' to join cast of Pharrell Williams's movie musical

Quinta Brunson is "excited" to be a part of the star-studded ensemble cast in the upcoming movie musical being produced by Pharrell Williams.

The Abbott Elementary creator and actress has been cast in Universal Pictures' untitled coming-of-age musical, which is being directed by Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind's Michel Gondry.

Brunson, 34, shared Deadline's casting news on her Instagram Stories and simply wrote, "Excited" with an emoji of nails being painted with polish.

Universal announced on Wednesday that Brunson had joined the cast alongside musician Anderson .Paak. Their previously announced co-stars include Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry, Missy Elliott, Janelle Monáe and Tim Meadows, among others.

The musical, set in Virginia Beach in the summer of 1977, is inspired by Happy singer Williams's childhood growing up in the Atlantis Apartments neighbourhood. No character details have been disclosed.

Williams is producing the film with Mimi Valdés for his I Am Other multimedia creative collective. The script was written by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson.

Brunson recently wrapped filming on the third season of her critically acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary, which she writes, executive produces and stars in as teacher Janine Teagues. The show has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Her previous film credits include 2020's An American Pickle, 2021's As of Yet and a small but memorable portrayal of Oprah Winfrey in 2022's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

In addition to the musical, which is called Atlantis on IMDb, she will voice a character in a new animated version of The Cat in the Hat.