Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande gives verdict on her new boyfriend

Ariana Grande's brother Frankie Grande has cast his verdict on her boyfriend, Ethan Slater.

Pop princess Ariana's love life has been a point of interest among her fans who hope to see her happy after she divorced Dalton Gomez, 28, earlier this year.

The Yes, And? singer, 30, was married to the estate agent in 2021 before their romance crumbled in 2023 and she began dating Wicked co-star Ethan soon after while waiting for her divorce to be processed.

Ariana's older brother Frankie, 41, has now shared his opinion of Ethan, 32, gushing to TooFab, "I love him. He's a very sweet guy."

Explaining he has been a long-time fan of Ethan's work, Frankie added, "I've been a fan of him ever since seeing him in (Broadway musical) SpongeBob... And I got to interview him when I was doing the SpongeBob SquarePants podcast. And the Broadway community is a tight-knit family."

Throwing his support behind the actor, Frankie added, "He's a great guy. Ethan's a wonderful guy. He's very sweet. He's very, very, very sweet. I just... I adore him."

And in words that will charm Ariana's fans, the protective older brother added, "I've always just said this, all I want is for my sister to be happy and when she's happy I'm happy. So I'm very happy."

Ariana's romantic past has been rocky, and includes a number of high-profile breakups.

She had a romance with The Wanted star Nathan Sykes in 2013 but the pair split soon after they released a duet together.

Her 2018 engagement to comedian Pete Davidson ended soon after she released an album with a song dedicated to the Saturday Night Live star and just four months after he asked her to be his wife.

And Ariana was left heartbroken that same year when ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who she dated for two years, died of an accidental drug overdose at the age of 26.