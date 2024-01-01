Padma Lakshmi reveals reason she's designing bras

- NEWS
Padma Lakshmi has revealed the reason she's begun designing bras.
The writer and model revealed she needs more support as she's aged - so she wanted to help other women experiencing the same thing.
"I hope that everybody enjoys the lingerie, but I designed it for women who might be a little more well-endowed," Padma, 53, explained.
"As I have aged, I've found that my breasts have gotten bigger, and if you have a bigger bust, often you don't get enough coverage."
She confessed she "wasn't prepared for" the increased bust size that came along with ageing.
"I've needed more support; my breasts have gotten bigger, and my hips have gotten curvier," Padma admitted.
"And I prize comfort more than I used to. When I was young, I didn't mind wearing uncomfortable things to look good, but now I'm not willing to do that as easily."
The Taste the Nation host added her goal was to create a range of lingerie that was comfortable and supportive of larger busts but didn't appear "matronly".
"I wanted something that would look pretty, but give the support that a woman with a larger bust needs, without looking matronly," she said in press materials for the new range of underwear.
"It's hard to find something that's comfortable but still pretty."