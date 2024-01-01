Glen Powell left 'questioning whole life' over cannibalism story

Glen Powell has been left questioning his "whole life" after blindly believing a wild story that was found to be false.

The 35-year-old action star caused alarm when he appeared on a podcast last month and discussed a horror dating story.

Speaking on the Therapuss podcast, Glen shared a story his sister told him about her friend who claimed to have narrowly escaped being eaten by a cannibal.

Recalling the second-hand tale, Glen explained that his sister's friend went on a date with a "charming" man who then took her home and gave her a massage.

However, the young woman supposedly reacted to the lotion the man rubbed on her so she opted to end their night so she could go home.

When she later visited a doctor for treatment to the reaction the lotion caused, the doctor claimed her skin was reacting to a substance that was used to "break down skin for human consumption" - prompting a police investigation and with bodies allegedly being found at the man's house.

However, Buzzfeed debunked the story and claimed it is a "huge urban myth" and "false".

Stunned to have his story quashed, Glen took to X to share a link to Buzzfeed's report and lamented the fact he has been conned by the story for years.

The Hit Man star wrote in the deflated post, "Props to my little sister's friend who told her this dating story...I've been telling this for years. I'm questioning my whole life now... False alarm. Back rubs are back."