Jeremy Strong wins Best Actor at 2024 Tony Awards

Jeremy Strong has won Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play at the 2024 Tony Awards in New York City.

Strong was honoured for his role as Dr Thomas Stockmann in Amy Herzog's adaptation of the Henrik Ibsen drama An Enemy of the People.

Strong, who shot to stardom playing the scheming Kendall Roy in the HBO hit Succession, won his first Tony Award for playing a medical officer who discovers that his town's beloved spa is dangerously polluted. When he speaks the truth, the townspeople turn on him.

The New York Times's chief theatre critic, Jesse Green, wrote that Strong, who won an Emmy award for his work on Succession, delivers a "spectacularly accurate yet non-showy" performance that appears to have been modelled on Dr Anthony S Fauci, the infectious diseases expert.

Although Strong has established mainstream success on the screen, he spent his early career in the theatre. His first Broadway role was in A Man for All Seasons in 2008. An Enemy of the People marks the first time he has returned to the stage in more than a decade.

Also nominated in the category were Liev Schreiber for Doubt: A Parable; William Jackson Harper for Uncle Vanya; Leslie Odom Jr for Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch; and Michael Stuhlbarg for Patriots.