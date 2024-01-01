Jon Cena shares plans for life after WWE retirement

Jon Cena has been looking towards the future and his plans to keep in shape after quitting WWE.

The 47-year-old began professionally wrestling in 1999 in the Ultimate Pro arena before moving onto the the company that would become WWE in 2000.

The gym-obsessed star has since developed a successful Hollywood career appearing in hit franchises such as Transformers and The Fast and The Furious while maintaining his wrestling commitments.

Jon has previously hinted he plans to hang up his wrestling outfit when he turns 50, but he has insisted he won't be shying away from fitness.

He told People, "I know my WWE journey is coming to an end, but fitness was a part of my life long before the WWE journey started. Fitness will be a part of my life, hopefully as long as my heart's beating. So the WWE has been a great chapter in my life - it's year 23 for me - and the sun's setting on that chapter in the book, but fitness will never not be a part of my life."

Jon already hits the gym daily and went on to explain why he has no plans to turn away from pumping iron.

He said, "When I was a young 12-year-old, it was to look muscular so I couldn't get beat up. And then as a late teen, it was to be strong so I could play sports. And then as a young 20-something, I wanted to aesthetically look good just to keep myself disciplined.

"At 47 now, my goal is to be physically active until I can't. I put a number in my head of like, I'd like to be physically active into my late 80s or 90s. To do a parallel squat in my late 80s."

He added, "My training used to be based on every single day, be the strongest you can for that day. Now I have my eyes set 40 years down the road."