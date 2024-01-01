Jenna Coleman pregnant with first child

Jenna Coleman is pregnant.

The former Doctor Who star debuted her baby bump as she posed for photographers at Chatsworth House in Derbyshire to celebrate the opening of the new exhibition, Imaginary Conversations: An ERDEM Collection Inspired by Duchess Deborah, on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old cradled her bump as she posed in a green floral dress on the stairs of the stately home.

The Victoria star shared images from the event on her Instagram Stories on Thursday but did not post any pictures of herself or comment on her pregnancy. She simply shared snaps of the exhibition and fashion designer Erdem Moralioglu giving her a personal tour.

The British actress has been in a relationship with director Jamie Childs since meeting him on the set of the 2022 Netflix series The Sandman in 2020. She recently starred in his feature directorial debut Jackdaw, which was released in September.

In January, Jenna sparked speculation that she had tied the knot with Jamie after she was photographed with a gold band on her ring finger. However, there was no sign of the ring during Wednesday's event.

The Serpent star, who rarely discusses her private life, was previously in relationships with Richard Madden between 2011 and 2015 and her Victoria co-star Tom Hughes between 2016 and 2020.