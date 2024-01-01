Khloé Kardashian believes she 'will be married again'

Khloé Kardashian has declared that she will get married again one day.

During Thursday's episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the 39-year-old reality star said that she hasn't given up on love.

Khloé, who explained that she's not ready to date right now, told the cameras that her family has been encouraging her to "get out more".

She then insisted, "Who knows what other people think? But I'm happy!"

When asked if she is open to the idea of dating in the future, the Good American founder confirmed she is "100 percent" sure she will find love when she is ready.

"I can't tap out now, I'm not even 40!" she said. "One day, I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale."

"I know one day that will happen but I'm just not right there right now... I love sharing my life with me, with my kids," Khloé continued. "I don't need anyone. When I'm at the place when I wanna date, I will. And trust me, if I like the person, I'll publicise it!"

The media personality was previously married to former basketball star Lamar Odom. The pair tied the knot in 2009, but split in 2016 amid Lamar's battle with substance abuse.

Khloé most recently dated basketball player Tristan Thompson, with whom she has two children, True, six, and Tatum, 23 months. They dated on and off from 2016 to 2022.

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé told her best friend Malika Haqq that she has to consider her children when it comes to dating.

"I don't want to f**k up my kids. So much has already transpired that could potentially f**k them up that I don't want to add to that by bringing somebody new to mix 'cause so far, people have been very disappointing," she explained. "I'm just not gonna open myself up the same way that I once did, but I don't think there's anything wrong with that."