Elon Musk welcomes 12th child

Elon Musk quietly welcomed his third child with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis earlier this year.



According to Bloomberg, the billionaire who has long touted claims about a world depopulation crisis, has had another baby, bringing his brood to 12.



The baby's name and gender are not yet known.



The Tesla mogul previously welcomed twins Strider and Azure with Zilis in November 2021.



The twins' arrival came a month before the birth of daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, whom he and then-partner Grimes welcomed via surrogate.



Musk told Page Six at the time that when it comes to kids, he wants "as many as I am able to spend time with and be a good father".



He repeated the sentiment in 2022 when he tweeted, "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilisation faces, by far."



Musk also shares sons Techno Mechanicus and X AE A-XII with ex Grimes, who is suing him over parental rights to their three children.



Despite the messy custody battle, the SpaceX founder is often pictured with his four-year-old son, whom he took to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas and the Cannes Lions Festival in France.



The controversial businessman also shares twins Griffin and Vivian, born in 2004, and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian, who arrived in 2006, with his first wife Justine Musk.



Their first child tragically died at 10 weeks in 2002.